A well known Corpus Christi Photographer was identified Sunday as a victim in a small plane crash in West Texas.

Officials said 33-year-old Dallas Lee McMahon from Austin, Tx and 38-year-old Jay Robert Liesbon of Burnet, Tx were killed when their single-engine aircraft plummeted into a canyon on a ranch in Rotan.

McMahon was known for his fantastic photography skills including aerial shots.

According to friends McMahon was taking photographs while flying in the airplane.

