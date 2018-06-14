The WellMed Foundation presented a check for $125,000 to Coastal Bend charities Thursday, mainly for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The funds were presented at the Zavala Senior Center and the Joe Garza Recreation Center. Nine Coastal Bend charities will be sharing $84,000 for programs that mostly support caregivers and older adults.

WellMed officials said it's an important part of their philosophy to support their communities.

"Each of our employees have the choice to give on their own, so anyone from a front desk secretary to a nurse or a medical associate or a physician or a clinic admin is giving from their own pocket," said Dr. Sarita Warrick of WellMed Clinics.

"We've been around for 11 years and we'll be back again with a bigger check hopefully next year," said Carole Zernial of the WellMed Foundation.

Agencies benefitting from the funds include the Wesley Community Center, the Salvation Army, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the Area Agency on Aging and the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group.

