WellMed offering first come, first served COVID-19 vaccines today and next week

The clinic will close at 4 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WellMed is giving out first come, first served Moderna vaccines Friday. They will continue the clinic next week from Monday, April 12-14, the clinic announced.

The WellMed community vaccination clinic is for adults age 18 and older in the Coastal Bend.

The clinic is at the Joe Garza Recreation Center, 3204 Highland, and will close at 4 p.m. today. The center is located next to the WellMed Charitable Foundation Zavala Senior Center.

WellMed is administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine for adults age 18 and older. There is no cost to receive the shot.

