WellMed offering first come, first served COVID-19 vaccines today and next week

The clinic will close at 4 p.m. Friday and reopen Monday at 8 a.m.
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination facility in the Bathgate Post Office on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York. The facility, which had been used as a COVID-19 testing site, is part of the city's transition to widespread vaccinations. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WellMed is giving out first come, first served Moderna vaccines Friday. They will continue the clinic next week from Monday, April 12-14, the clinic announced.

The WellMed community vaccination clinic is for adults age 18 and older in the Coastal Bend. 

The clinic is at the Joe Garza Recreation Center, 3204 Highland, and will close at 4 p.m. today. The center is located next to the WellMed Charitable Foundation Zavala Senior Center. 

WellMed is administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine for adults age 18 and older. There is no cost to receive the shot.

