Wendy Moore wins Port Aransas mayoral race

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Port Aransas have elected a mayor on this Election Day. Wendy Moore will replace Mayor Charles Bujan, who passed away Feb. 9 of this year after a battle with cancer.

Bujan served the City of Port Aransas for eight years as a member of the city council and spent the last six years as the Mayor of Port Aransas. He was a strong voice in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and his legacy will not be forgotten.