Wendy Moore wins Port Aransas mayoral race

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Port Aransas have elected a mayor on this Election Day. Wendy Moore will replace Mayor Charles Bujan, who passed away Feb. 9 of this year after a battle with cancer.
Bujan served the City of Port Aransas for eight years as a member of the city council and spent the last six years as the Mayor of Port Aransas. He was a strong voice in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and his legacy will not be forgotten.
Moore is the Branch President at American Bank in Port Aransas, and has been with the company for over 20 years. Port Aransas is her hometown so this win is certainly a special one.