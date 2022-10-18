Wesley Community Center celebrates 80 years of service

Executive Director Malinda Faughn told 3NEWS about the importance of their service and how much they have to celebrate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wesley Community Center held a birthday dinner Tuesday to mark 80 years of service.

Since 1942, the center has served Robstown and Corpus Christi's most vulnerable families. Tuesday, they honored the people who made their childcare learning centers, mother and child homes, and food pantries what they are today.

Executive Director Malinda Faughn told 3NEWS about the importance of their service and how much they have to celebrate.

"This is a celebration of some of our former Wesley kids, our staff, and some of our board members throughout our 80 years. We have had a very strong team that helps us to continue this program," she said.

Faughn adds that in a given year, more than 200 children are served at both of their centers.

