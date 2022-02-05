West Guth Park duck pond sees improved water levels

The City is also looking to upgrade the pond in the near future.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials said they made quick work of West Guth Park Duck Pond to improve it's water levels after the community brought it to their attention.

"Yeah a lot different than when Easter was around, the pond was completely dry, and only had about a foot of water in it," said Corpus Christi Councilman Billy Lerma. "You know all it is is about communication, you know, people bring it to my attention, I pick up the phone and send it off to the right direction."

Lerma said the immediate action just goes to show that concerns such as these are taken seriously. The City is also looking to upgrade the pond in the near future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.