Corpus Christi (kIII news) — West Guth Pool was reopened to the public Wednesday after being closed for a year for redesign and remodeling.

The new pool boasts several improvements and updated features including a zero-depth entry ramp to the pool, a splash pad for little ones and a rock climbing wall that starts in the water.

According to Becky Perrin, Assistant Director of the City's Parks & Recreation Department, the remodeling is designed to be family friendly.

"It needed some rehabilitation. We had some problems with our pump room. And it was underground and that really doesn't mix well so now that is relocated on top. And then the decking has the no slick, no slide stuff added to it. So we just made a lot of little changes that make it look wonderful," Perrin said,

The pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $1.25 for kids, $4 for adults and $3 for seniors.

