CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department announced that West Guth Pool will be reopened at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The pool is located at 9705 Up River Road and has been closed to the public for renovations since December. It is now being reopened with a new pump room, a zero-depth entry pool, a climbing wall and new water features.

“We invite everyone to come in from the summer heat and enjoy the newly renovated West Guth Pool with their family and friends,” Parks Director Jay Ellington said.

The pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information on aquatics programs and fees, visit www.ccparkandrec.com or call the Aquatics Office at 361-826-1749.

