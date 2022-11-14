West Nile Virus detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland

The insect was found Nov. 8, and the city was told of the positive test Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Nile Virus was detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland on Monday.

The city of Portland stated in a Facebook post that the mosquito was found in the 800 block of Houston Street.

It was trapped and sent for testing Nov. 8, and the results were reported to city officials Monday.

The post states that no reported human cases currently exist in Portland.

The city's mosquito control team plans to spray the area where the insect was found Monday evening.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection include fever, headache, body aches and rash.

