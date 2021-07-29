West Nile Virus detected in mosquito pool within Corpus Christi city limits

This is the fifth location to have a reported detection of the virus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Vector Control announced Thursday the detection of the West Nile Virus in a mosquito pool at the 6100 block of Coralridge Drive.

So far, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Nueces County.

This is the fifth location to have a reported detection of the virus in Corpus Christi

Other mosquito pool locations:

400 block of Bartlett Street

3300 block of Lawnview

1000 block of Bobalo

9000 Stock Drive

According to the City, symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph glands. Severe symptoms of West Nile virus infection may affect the brain spinal cord.

As a result of this most recent positive mosquito pool, Corpus Christi's Vector Control will implement their Mosquito Management Response Plan and will take the following preventative measures:

Spray 1/2-mile radius around the areas of the detection for three consecutive nights which will begin tonight on 07/29/2021 Code Enforcement, Vector Control, and Neighborhood Services personnel will attempt to locate any standing water in the affected neighborhood including examining abandoned properties. Vector Services will continue surveillance of mosquito traps in the immediate area for signs of the Culex and Tarsalis species of mosquito, the mosquito that carries the West Nile Virus.

Vector Control is reminding the public to keep themselves safe and help them by taking care of their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME, and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.