4 human cases of West Nile Virus found in Nueces County

The cases were found in two zip codes: 78415, 78409.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District announced that four people have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in our area. These are the first confirmed cases of the virus found in humans in Nueces County this year.

According to the health district, three of the residents are from the 78415 zip code; one resident is from 78409. Officials with health district said there had not been a positive case of the virus found in mosquitoes in the 78409 area code from Vector Control.

The patients age ranges are from 55 to 85. Three of them had symptoms of fever, nausea, and weakness. One patient showed signs of confusion on admission, according to the health district.

Additional information from the health district:

West Nile Virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Texas has reported nine cases of West Nile and no deaths for 2021.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include:

Fever

Headache

Tiredness

Body aches

Occasionally a skin rash, sometimes on the trunk of the body

Swollen lymph glands

Change of mental status

Illness can be as short as a few days or last several weeks

Residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquito bites by avoiding outdoor activities, especially during dusk and dawn. While outdoors, wear FDA-approved insect repellant containing DEET and reduce mosquito breeding grounds by disposing items in the yard that can contain standing water, such as tires, toys, or water buckets. Lastly, if residents develop any of these symptoms following a mosquito bite, seek medical assistance immediately.

As a result of this confirmed case, Vector Services will implement the Mosquito Management Response Plan. The response entails the following: