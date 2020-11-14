West OSO Elementary school transitioning to remote learning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The elementary school will transition back to remote learning on Monday, November 16 until November 27.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, November 13, 2020, West OSO ISD was informed that an employee at West Oso Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district’s Thanksgiving holiday is scheduled for November 23-27, 2020.

The district stated that parents “will be notified today via campus robo-call and social media about school closure for West Oso Elementary and all instruction will be through remote learning for students.”

