CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seniors at West Oso High School woke up as graduates this morning.



You’re looking at the Class of 2020. Students who are born in the year when 9-11 happened, are now graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.



While it might not have been a traditional school year, the district found a way to hold a special commencement ceremony outdoors at the West Oso High School Stadium on Saturday night.



There was plenty of pomp and circumstance with safety measures in place. Students took 6 feet apart from one another and wore masks as well.



Congratulations to all the graduates from West Oso High School from everyone here at 3News.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: