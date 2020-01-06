CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seniors at West Oso High School woke up as graduates this morning.
You’re looking at the Class of 2020. Students who are born in the year when 9-11 happened, are now graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it might not have been a traditional school year, the district found a way to hold a special commencement ceremony outdoors at the West Oso High School Stadium on Saturday night.
There was plenty of pomp and circumstance with safety measures in place. Students took 6 feet apart from one another and wore masks as well.
Congratulations to all the graduates from West Oso High School from everyone here at 3News.
