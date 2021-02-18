West Oso High School gym open for families to get warm

The gym will be open Thursday and Friday from Noon until 4:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso High School gym has been opened for families without power or water to get warm and grab a hot meal, Superintendent of West Oso ISD Conrado Garcia said.

The gym will be open Thursday and Friday from Noon until 4:30 p.m. All COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be in place and anyone who goes must wear a mask.

Individuals and families are invited to get warm, grab free coffee/hot chocolate (while supplies last), grab bottled water (while supplies last), get a hot meal (while supplies last), use the internet, and charge devices.

The West Oso High School gym is located at 754 Flato Rd in Corpus Christi, 78405.

