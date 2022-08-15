West-Oso ISD creates Parents on Patrol Initiative to better serve students, staff

West-Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia said the initiative is also a way for the community to become more involved with the school system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to keep schools as safe as possible, one local district is taking matters into the hands of students' parents.

West-Oso Independent School District created the Parents on Patrol Initiative and is asking parents to sign up.

West-Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia is taking a more hands-on approach when it comes to tackling possible dangers on school campuses and wants to involve parents of students by asking them to step up and and be additional eyes and ears on their campuses.

"I can't stop an AK-47. There's no way, but I will tell you this, 'I will do everything in my power to ensure we create great barriers,'" Garcia said.

He adds that the initiative is also a way for the community to become more involved with the school system.

"I want them to feel secure about their children," Garcia said. "There's no better way than to have them on board, on site every day, so they can see for themselves."

Parents who wish to participate in the program will be vetted to make sure they're an ideal candidate.

"All schools right now are recruiting their parents," Garcia said, "because we will do a training, a background check will be done on all individuals."

Garcia said that while parents will be subject to strict screenings, the topic of arming individuals is completely out of the question.

"Never. Not only from parents on patrol. Neither my staff, there are too many issues with things that could go wrong," Garcia said.

Volunteers will not be engaging in disciplinary manners with students, but instead, more monitoring of entrances and exits to help maximize safety.

"I just wanted to do a deeper dive on what we're doing for security because we're doing other things beyond that too," Garcia said.

Parents will be informed of how many volunteers will be on each campus.

"We have to protect the children and we have to protect the staff. All they want to do is get an education, our teachers, all they want to do is teach," Garcia said.

Garcia believes the initiative is an opportunity for families to participate in their children's education. He's hoping this will put the constant fear involving student and staff safety, not so much to rest, but at ease.

