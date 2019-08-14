CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students with the West Oso Independent School District got a chance Wednesday to make sure they will be dressed to impress ahead of the new school year.

50 students from JFK Elementary School enjoyed a free shopping spree Wednesday at JCPenney. Each student was given a $100 gift card that went toward back-to-school clothing.

According to West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia, the shopping trip is something the district takes pride in each year.

"It works on their confidence. It works on their self-esteem. But here's the biggest thing. We're letting them know that we care about them," Garcia said.

The shopping spree was made possible through the help of Coastal Bend businesses and non-profits.

