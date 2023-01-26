West Oso ISD gives final farewell to former Superintendent Conrado Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District said goodbye to their Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
Garcia spent six years as the superintendent, and Thursday night, reflected on the many opportunities that the school district has been able to give its students.
Garcia told 3NEWS that he is looking forward to relaxing, traveling and enjoying retirement with his family.
"I'm gonna work on myself some, after 46 years of being out in the schools its time to back up a little bit, work on myself and be with my family," he said.
Kimberley Moore has taken his place as the new West Oso superintendent.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
- TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
- For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.