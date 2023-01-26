West Oso ISD gives final farewell to former Superintendent Conrado Garcia

Garcia spent six years as the superintendent, and Thursday night, reflected on the many opportunities that the school district has been able to give its students.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District said goodbye to their Superintendent Conrado Garcia.

Garcia spent six years as the superintendent, and Thursday night, reflected on the many opportunities that the school district has been able to give its students.

Garcia told 3NEWS that he is looking forward to relaxing, traveling and enjoying retirement with his family.

"I'm gonna work on myself some, after 46 years of being out in the schools its time to back up a little bit, work on myself and be with my family," he said.

Kimberley Moore has taken his place as the new West Oso superintendent.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.