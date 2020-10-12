West Oso parent shares concerns after symptomatic employee at junior high causes shutdown

One mom made the decision to pull her kids from in person learning and move to virtual learning due to a COVID positive employee at the district's junior high.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that West Oso Junior High has gone back to virtual learning after an employee possibly exposed several students and staff to COVID-19, many parents are concerned. They are not only concerned about their children's health but their learning as well.

One West Oso ISD mom said she pulled all of her kids in the district out of face-to-face learning and she is hoping they can stay on track.

"I'm stuck in the middle because I want them to be at school but then I'm just here at home worried," Jocelynn Sandoval said.

Sandoval made the decision to pull all four of her kids from their campuses and move to virtual learning after parents were informed of a COVID-19 positive employee at West Oso Junior High.

"No one told me to take this precaution, I just thought it was the safest and smartest thing to do," Sandoval said.

Sandoval has a child in high school, two in junior high and one in elementary school. She said even though each one is issued their own Chromebooks to work at home, it is still very hard to keep them focused on learning.

"So when they transition to virtual I feel safe again, but at the same time, when they're here at home they're not learning," Sandoval said. "My kids, they're all A-B honor roll, they all have gone down to C's when they were doing virtual, it's not a learning process for them that way."

Sandoval also wishes the district could provide a little more information and direction on how to handle these shutdowns.

"I'm not sure if my kids came in contact with this person, we have not been told anything, we have not been informed about anything that's going on," Sandoval said.

Superintendent Conrado Garcia said his district may not take the same steps during an outbreak that other districts do. In this case, the employee was exhibiting symptoms, and that's why the choice to shut down the campus was made.

"If the person was asymptomatic, we could isolate that person," Garcia said. "But when a person is symptomatic it could be a huge concern."

While the district continues to do what it can to keep kids and staff safe, parents are understandably concerned.

"This is our new world, and it's not going to be the first or last time it happens," Sandoval said. "The school just really needs to do their part in having resources available to us, when our students are struggling with their work and they don't understand it. What are we supposed to do?"

