CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students in the West Oso Independent School District were released from school early Wednesday due to a power outage affected every campus in the district, according to district officials.

Storms began rolling into the Coastal Bend just before 2 p.m. bringing heavy rain and plenty of lightning with it. Power outages began springing up soon after.

More than 11,400 customers were without power in the central Corpus Christi area as of around 2:30 p.m., according to American Electric Power Texas.

