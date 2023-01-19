West Oso ISD renovates library using $135,000 grant

For the past nine months, the West Oso Elementary School library has been anything but quiet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past nine months, the West Oso Elementary School library has been anything but quiet, undergoing a massive $135,000 renovation.

"I like, I just love helping people, it brings me joy," said fifth grade librarian helper Kaylee.

For Kaylee, helping those around her comes easy.

"I'm in the hall doing something for my teacher, and I see someone who needs help," I'll go help them." Kaylee said.

One of the people she helps most is West Oso's school librarian Deborah Gibbs.

“For the books, I like helping Ms. Gibbs, she's really a nice lady and she's done all of this for us," Kaylee said.

Gibbs was hired at West Oso Elementary School three years ago and said the library renovation means more to her then she could ever express.

"The kids have been excited to see the new library, that every day they're asking me, 'hey, when are we going to get to see it?' 'When is it going to open?" Gibbs said.

Gibbs hopes the library's newest renovations will inspire the kids.

“The students gave a lot of input on what they would like in it," Gibbs said. "So I tried to take all of that, so no matter what type of activity they like to do, read, puzzles, games, innovation, that it's there for them."

Kaylee told 3NEWS that there's one part of the library that will always have a special place in her heart.

"I like this area, because when people are a little loud out there, and you want to come and read in here, you can come and sit down with the stuffed animals and you can read," Kaylee said.

Interim superintendent of West Oso ISD Kim Moore said she couldn't be happier with the look of the new library.

"Just to see it, from the idea, to the blueprint, to this right here, is just amazing," Moore said. "And in fact, our last furniture we weren't sure was going to make it, came at 10 o'clock this morning."

One thing's for sure, for Kaylee, the new library is perfect - cover to cover.

"It's more spacious, I love the chairs, the couches right there, it's pretty, I like it," Kaylee said.

