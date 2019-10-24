CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grand tour was given to students at West Oso Junior High School Thursday offering them some insight on making good choices in life.

It's called the Choice Bus. It's been around for over a decade and seats millions of kids throughout 25 states. The mission of the Choice Bus is to help young kids understand the possible realities of not graduating from high school.

"These are the people that are going to be making decisions and choices and affecting our society," lead presenter Chet Pennock said.

According to Pennock, it's getting harder to raise kids.

"A lot more challenges in today's society and a lot less support," Pennock said. "Takes a community to raise a child."

According to a national study, 75-percent of prisoners in the U.S. did not graduate from high school.

The Choice Bus is committed to seeing students all around the nation.

Pennock hopes that the bus will help keep kids in school because at the end of the day, the positive impact on today's youth is what matters most.

"The more options they have, the more opportunity they're going to have," Pennock said. "We do try to portray to them and let them know, there's something in our message for everyone. Some hope."

