West Oso Junior High returning to in-person learning Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District announced Friday that West Oso Junior High School will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The district said they made the change to remote learning back on Jan. 6, a day after they were informed of a positive COVID-19 case at the Junior High School.
Students and staff will return Tuesday and remind everyone to follow CDC protocols and monitor themselves and their students for any signs of illness.
