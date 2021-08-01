West Oso Junior High returning to in-person learning Tuesday

The district said they made the change to remote learning back on Jan. 6, a day after they were informed of a positive COVID-19 case at the Junior High School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District announced Friday that West Oso Junior High School will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The district said they made the change to remote learning back on Jan. 6, a day after they were informed of a positive COVID-19 case at the Junior High School.

Students and staff will return Tuesday and remind everyone to follow CDC protocols and monitor themselves and their students for any signs of illness.

