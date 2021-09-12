West Oso Junior High on precautionary alert due to rumors of riots on campus

No backpacks will be allowed on campus until after the Winter Break, school officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be extra security and precautions taken at West Oso Junior High Friday.

Leaders at the school said they were notified of an online challenge where students would riot on campus. Administrators immediately began an investigation and put the extra safety measures in place.

No backpacks will be allowed on campus until after the Winter Break, school officials said. Staff and counselors will be available for students to talk about any concerns they may have.

School officials said they take these threats seriously and disciplinary action will follow once an investigation is complete.

