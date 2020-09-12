West Oso ISD: COVID-19 positive employee possibly exposes multiple students, staff to virus at junior high | virtual learning to begin immediately

All students and staff at West Oso Junior High are in quarantine at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso ISD sent a letter to junior high parents Tuesday stating that a teacher confirmed to have COVID-19 had contact with multiple students and staff.

The district learned of the positive case today, the letter said, and because of the number of students and staff possibly exposed, contact tracing is not an option. The junior high is moving to virtual learning until further notice.

West Oso ISD said all junior high staff and students will be in quarantine following the possible exposure.

West Oso Junior High School will be cleaned and sanitized before staff and students return, the letter said.

"We encourage all parents and guardians to follow protocols and monitor their student(s) closely for any sign of potential illness related to COVID-19," the letter said.

