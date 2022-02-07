West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus

Following a closed session, the board voted to keep Terry Avery as principal of West Oso High School.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just last week 3News reported about the brawl that took place at West Oso High School.

The video is still being shared by students and has resulted in increased security on the campus.

Superintendent Conrado Garcia said campus security helped to deescalate the situation and additional police officers assisted students, making sure they left campus safely.

West Oso High School Principal Terry Avery said that despite everything he feels that the correct decision was made for the betterment of his students.

"Unfortunately I think the right decision was made for our students in our community," Avery said. " We wish that we didn't have to go through all the things that we did in order to get here, but all in all it was the right decision."

Additionally, the district said it will use the incident to review and enhance its safety and security plan and work more closely with campus security in order to avoid another incident from happening.

Following a closed session, the board voted to keep Avery as principal of West Oso High School. During public comment, some community members spoke up in defense of the principal and his actions on that day.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.