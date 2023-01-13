West Oso superintendent Garcia submits resignation letter Friday

A district representative tells 3NEWS that the move is voluntary, and that the school board will discuss an interim replacement and the resignation Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia voluntarily submitted a letter of resignation to the West Oso ISD board of trustees.

"There will be a specially called board meeting to discuss his voluntary resignation and appointment of an interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.," a district representative told 3NEWS.

Garcia had planned to retire in 2022, but said he changed his mind after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, saying that he would remain with the district until 2026.