West Oso superintendent to remain until end of the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West-Oso Independent School District Board of Trustees announced that the current superintendent would remain until the end of the year.
According to a statement from West-Oso ISD, Conrado Garcia will remain as the superintendent of schools until December of this year.
Earlier this week 3News reported that Garcia was resigning from his position, effective Monday, June 23, 2022, citing his reasons as both personal and professional.
"In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde CISD, the Board of Trustees believe Superintendent Garcia and his leadership team will provide the district an opportunity to regroup and continue the work in the community," said the statement.
The district believes the decision will allow them to move forward and prepare for the upcoming school year.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Orange Grove HS, City of Alice to host blood drives to support Uvalde community
- Robstown ISD introduces new app to help prevent potential campus threats before they happen
- When to say no: Gun Shops do not have to sell you a gun if they don't want to
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD's 'Guardian Program' helping to deter possible threats
- 'Not a real solution': Gov. Abbott dismisses tougher gun laws following Uvalde shooting
- H-E-B donating $500,000 to Uvalde victims, launching donation campaign
- How to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting
- Uvalde in mourning after 21 people killed in elementary school attack
- As pain at the pump continues, the U.S. is exporting as much oil as it’s importing
- Receive a call about owing money for missing jury duty in Nueces County? It's a scam, officials say
- 4 suspects identified in Agua Dulce ISD break-in, arrests set to come
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.