West Oso superintendent to remain until end of the year

According to a statement from West-Oso ISD, the decision comes after the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West-Oso Independent School District Board of Trustees announced that the current superintendent would remain until the end of the year.

According to a statement from West-Oso ISD, Conrado Garcia will remain as the superintendent of schools until December of this year.

Earlier this week 3News reported that Garcia was resigning from his position, effective Monday, June 23, 2022, citing his reasons as both personal and professional.

"In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde CISD, the Board of Trustees believe Superintendent Garcia and his leadership team will provide the district an opportunity to regroup and continue the work in the community," said the statement.

The district believes the decision will allow them to move forward and prepare for the upcoming school year.

