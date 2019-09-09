CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after he was shot multiple times on the west side of Corpus Christi early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Sherman Street near Prescott just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. They say a 36-year old Hispanic male was killed after being shot several times.

Over a dozen crime scene markers were placed in front of the home as well as the area being taped off.

