West Texans continue to be stuck in snow on I-20

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texans have been stuck on I-20 over night.

Drivers have been reaching out to NewsWest 9, telling us they are stuck on I-20 between Stanton and Big Spring and are running out of food and water.

Others say they are out of fuel and have small children and elderly folks in these vehicles.

There is no sight of TxDOT or sheriffs coming for help at the moment according to people who are at the scene.

We reached out to the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Stanton Police Department and both say they are not in charge of the situation.