Westbound Airline exit on SPID to close next week for continuing ramp reversal project

Texas Department of Transportation contractors will close the westbound SH 358 Airline exit Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers: take note. A high mast lighting structure will be installed on the Highway 358 (SPID) frontage road near the Airline Road intersection next week beginning Monday, April 19..

Texas Department of Transportation contractors will close the exit Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to install the structure. The high mast lighting structure will improve lighting and enhance safety.

Due to the daily Airline exit closure next week, drivers may take the Rodd Field Road exit and continue west on the SH 358 frontage road. One westbound frontage road lane will also be closed between Nile Drive and Airline.

In addition, the SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnaround at Airline will be closed. Drivers may instead make a left turn at the intersection which will remain open.

A crane will be present in the work zone and drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for workers and equipment.

Meanwhile, these recurring closures are planned for next week:

SH 358 Eastbound Weber Entrance Ramp

The existing eastbound Weber Road entrance ramp will be closed until the new entrance ramp opens in early summer 2021. Drivers wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes from Weber may use the following detours: Northbound and southbound drivers on Weber may take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz Road, use the turnaround, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp. Drivers on the eastbound frontage road wishing to enter the eastbound mainlanes may use the Weber turnaround, take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz, and enter the eastbound mainlanes using the Kostoryz entrance ramp.

A single lane closure will occur on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road between Weber and Everhart Road until the new eastbound Weber entrance ramp opens. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Turnarounds

The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound frontage road turnarounds at Staples Street will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Weber will have intermittent daytime and nighttime closures as needed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

Until further notice: The SH 358 westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnaround at Staples will remain closed daily and nightly for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.