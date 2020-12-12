One person dead after car crash on Saratoga Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a major traffic accident on the 6100 block of Saratoga.
Police say they received a call around 12:30 Saturday. According to police one male victim on a motorcycle died at the scene.
A woman in a brown suburban was also involved in the accident and remains unharmed. Police say she won’t be facing any chargers.
All westbound lanes are shut down for travel and traffic will be diverted until further notice according to Corpus Christi Police.
This is an ongoing investigation stay with 3News for the latest information.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CCPD: Man dead after being hit by car on Gollihar. The driver did not stop.
- Coastal Bend judge ready for COVID-19 vaccine after battling virus, doctor explains why shot is safe
- City to put on New Year's Eve 'Big Bang Firework Show' over Corpus Christi Bay
- Corpus Christi police make arrest in Grizzley Dr. murder