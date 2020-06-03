CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you had the chance to speak with an old-time Hollywood and television actor, what would you ask them about?

Well, you'd probably ask him about the good old days of Hollywood, especially about the TV and western movies.

3News Reporter Michael Gibson got that chance to talk to a 91-year-old veteran of the old Hollywood westerns as he started back in the 1940s.

Whenever you come and eat lunch at a place like the Bar-B-Q Man, you never know who you might run into. 91-year-old Don Collier began as an actor in the movie business back in the late 40s. Over the years, he worked alongside actors such as John Wayne, Dean Martin, and Elvis Presley.

"John Wayne. The times I worked with him, after about three days he was directing the picture. And if he's directing, you'd better have your buns right there and be there, because if he wants you he wants you, if not, you might be out the door," said Actor, Don Collier.

Collier was here at the Bar-B-Q Man for a lunch date with some of his old friends like Rex Taylor.

People who remember him as one of the stars of old western TV shows like the High Chaparral which ran from 1967 to 1971. He played ranch foreman Sam Butler.

"I'm just tickled to death that I got to do what I got to do because I enjoyed it very much," said Collier.

We asked the veteran actor about the image of the cowboy that he and others played on film, versus the reality of the dangers of getting into a gunfight in the real old west.

"I don't think those guys in those days relied on a fast draw cause those old holsters you couldn't really get it out of there too fast and what I always thought if I was going to meet somebody for a gunfight my gun would already be out," added Collier.

Mr. Collier says he still acts in a few films, but it's getting hard at his age to keep doing them. He does stay busy crisscrossing the country, showing up to western-themed events where he can meet fans and let them know how it really was during the golden age of TV.

Collier is one of the few remaining actors who can tell us all how it was, once upon a time in Hollywood.

Now, if you would like to meet Don Collier for yourself, you can do that for the next several hours up in Mathis at Smoliks BBQ. Collier will be signing autographs and of course speaking with fans.

