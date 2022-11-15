Westside baseball complex to get $4.7 million in repairs due to recent bond approval

Many of the fields at the baseball complex at Greenwood and Horne are in horrible shape and will be renovated as part of Bond 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball complex off Greenwood Drive and Horne Road is set to receive $4.7 million in renovations as a result of Bond 2022's passing.

Dennis Ruiz is the President of the Universal Little League, which has gone from a handful of teams to 30. All the teams play on the fields at the Greenwood complex, which are old and in need of repair.

"I am very excited. I think my parents, the league, everybody’s really excited to see what Universal is going to be in the future. I think we’re going to get a lot more kids involved," he said.



Due to Bond 2022 passing, $4.7 million of those bond monies will be used to turn the dilapidated ballfields into sparkling diamonds. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo told 3NEWS that the renovations are long overdue.

"These fields have been left with no maintenance, no care and so that’s what we’re doing. We are going to reinvest in those fields so those kids have somewhere to play. We are a baseball community," she said.

The City Parks Director Robert Dodd said the Greenwood facility improvements should help to attract even more kids into the baseball programs at Universal.

”We all know that area, Moody magic baseball, and obviously my good friend at Ray High School, Orlando Ruiz has done a great job with his baseball program. So I think this is going to be beneficial," he said.

Dodd also told 3NEWS that there’s a lot of preliminary work to be done before the lighting or concessions stands are replaced. Many of the bleacher seats are also in bad shape, as well as the fields themselves.

Ruiz hopes the recent renovations come soon because he plans on expanding his league in the future. He will finally have modern facilities to help attract more kids to play the Coastal Bend's most successful sport.

