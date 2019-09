The Westside Business Association is inviting everyone out next Thursday for the 40th annual Community Awards Luncheon.

The event is designed to recognize the dedication, innovation and community service provided all year long.

If you would like to attend, it will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Holiday Inn downtown.

