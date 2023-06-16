Westside Business Association's 42nd annual luncheon is a 'Flamin' Hot' one

Keynote speaker Richard Montañez is the subject of the new movie “Flamin' Hot,” which is directed by Corpus Christi’s own Eva Longoria.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Celebrating and honoring local businesses and leaders – that’s what Thursday’s 42nd Westside Business Association Community and Business Awards Luncheon was all about.

You could say the event was “Flamin' Hot,” as it was completely sold-out because if its keynote speaker: author and businessman Richard Montañez.



Montañez is the subject of the new movie “Flamin' Hot” -- is directed by Corpus Christi’s own Eva Longoria – and is played by actor Jesse Garcia.



The movie is about the evolution of a popular chip -- especially here in the newsroom -- Hot Cheetos and is based on Montañez’s memoir.



The awards luncheon is a way to bring partnerships and businesses closer together, the group said.

"A lot of our, especially our small businesses, they don’t have the opportunity to be awarded for all the work they do, for what they bring to the economy,” said the group’s treasurer Esmeralda Herrera-Teran. “Especially the West Side area."

