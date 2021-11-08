Westside Fire has crews busy early Wednesday morning

It took fire crews about an hour to gain control of the fire and they are still in the process of extinguishing hotspots and investigating the cause.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire on Sarita Street and Bolivar Street early Wednesday morning.

Three cars, the car port, the garage apartment, and the house were all up in flames when crews arrived. Initially, they were unable to confirm if residents were inside or not. According to fire crews all residents are accounted for and uninjured.



Battalion Chief Jim DeVisser says it was a multitude of complications that prolonged them being able to control the fire.

Those complications include an abundance of content inside the home, a gas meter exploding in the back of the home cause a plume of gas to feed into the fire, and power lines catching fire nearby.

“We did have one verticals call with, with a firefighter that was on top of some of the contents, the contents fell in pushing him into the structure was on fire, he was able to come out another window, and was on injured,” said DeVisser.

“But those are things that we take very seriously at that point, we change to a defensive attack.”

It took the crews about an hour to gain control of the fire and they are still in the process of extinguishing hotspots and investigating the cause.

