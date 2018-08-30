Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A group of people in Corpus Christi's westside is taking action to clean up their neighborhood. They are calling it Asset Based Community Development and are helping neighbors fix parts of their homes.

Leaders of the group finished up one of their projects on Thursday.

Jendieya Russell has lived in her neighborhood her entire life and has seen it grow and fall apart without getting much help from outside entities. That's why she spearheaded the ABCD organization.

"That's exactly what we were taught on this 3100 block of Elgin Street," Russell said. "We were all taught and living together, playing together, eating together, when one of us was hurting all of us was hurting."

Russel has helped organize roof and ramp rebuilds with the help of people like her son Edward, the youngest volunteer on the team.

"I've been doing ramps," Edward said. "I built 12 at the church and one right here."

Russell's most recent project? Her neighbor Viviane Tankley has not left her house by herself in six years -- until Thursday. The ABCD organization installed a brand new ramp in her home.

The ramp took four days to build and multiple volunteers. Russell said before, Viviane relied on her home nurse and son, but after being in a coma for two weeks he too needs an easy way out the door. They can both do so now with the help of the new ramp.

Russell said it is fulfilling work for everyone involved.

"I'm glad to be building somebody else's ramp for them," Edward said.

It's also a way to reclaim their neighborhood.

"So we have to look for them inside out, and we have to take back our pride back one street at a time," Russell said. "I'm love it and I hope it's catching, one person at a time."

