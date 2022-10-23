Westside schools are “Promoting the Positives” in the 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk

Staff and students from Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary, Cunnigham Middle School at South Park, Moody High School are celebrating academic turnarounds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd Annual Garcia Navigator Walk took place this weekend.

3NEWS spoke with Danny Noyola Jr., the proud principal of Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary. He couldn’t be happier with the community’s response to the district’s Navigator Walk. Staff, students and parents went to Prescott St. to celebrate academic accomplishments.

“We're very proud with a 98% at risk population,” Noyola Jr. said. “Our school was rated a ‘B’ with an 87 by the Texas Education Agency.” This is significant because it’s the same grade they received in 2018, 2 years before the pandemic.

“Cunningham Middle School at South Park in 2019 was rated a ‘D’," Noyola Jr. said. “But even through the pandemic, they were able to overcome that with a passing grade.”

There’s a lot to be proud of, including parent of four students who attend the three Westside schools, Fernando Vasquez. “Not everything is negative,” Vasquez said. “There's a lot of positivity in our lives as well.”

Third grader, Manuel Vasquez is happy to participate. He explained to 3NEWS, “So we could support the community.”

Noyola feels promoting the positives at events like these will only inspire more progress. He added, “When you're positive it gives people hope, our communities, our schools, our students, our parents, everybody deserves hope.”

