Westwood house fire leaves one pet dead

Fire captain, Ted Vicha wants to remind everyone to turn appliances off once they leave their homes. The investigation continues on what exactly started the fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire that came in as a 'car fire' around 9 a.m. on West Wood Dr. in Annaville.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed that the fire had actually started in the home and made its way to the cars. A German Shepard in the home did not make it out and died in the blaze.

Fire captain, Ted Vicha told 3NEWS it appeared the fire could have started from a dryer in the laundry room. He wants to remind everyone to turn appliances off once they leave their home.

"It's the holiday season we leave our houses alone often, unattended wouldn't be running your dryer while you are gone it has the potential to cause fires with lint build up always make sure your lint is taken out, we are doing a lot of cooking this time of year, be careful with your stove." Vicha said.

No other injuries were reported, and fire investigators will continue to determine what exactly started the fire.

