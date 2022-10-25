DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash

The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, died after the truck they were in hit the trailer of a Peterbilt truck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a Ford F-250 on Oct. 23 when a Peterbilt pulling a trailer attempted to cross the road in front of them to get onto County Road 309, according to Woodard. The Ford hit the trailer, killing everyone inside the truck.

The driver, 77-year-old Neal Ward and two passengers, Kelly Ward, 58 and Shirley Dolan, 79, all of Corpus Christi, were all pronounced dead at the scene by Wharton County Justice of the Peace Jared Culler.

Passenger Linda Royal, 75, of Mathis, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, Woodard said.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Mark Hajovsky, 54, of Louise, was not injured.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash and no other information is available at this time.

