Sinton (KIII News) — One man in Sinton is going viral and getting the attention of corporate leaders with Whataburger for his one-of-a-kind homecoming mum.

Anyone who lives in the state of Texas is familiar with the high school football tradition, but for those who may not know, mums are typically worn by students celebrating their high school homecoming. And the bigger the mum the better, as is the case for Adrian Michael's creation.

The orange and white mum comes complete with working lights and custom Whataburger ribbon. Michael says it took nearly two hours to finish the mum, and of course he was enjoying Whataburger while working on it.

"I just happened to have the right colors from previous high school mums I've made and then I had Whataburger ribbon custom made, and of course I was eating chicken tenders while working" said Michael.

He says within a day of posting the creation on Facebook, he started receiving orders from across the state from people wanting a Whataburger mum of their own.

And get this, corporate executives with Whataburger liked it so much they even reached out to Michael and bought the mum for themselves. He says corporate will be stopping by his shop to pick it up this Friday.

If you want one of your own all you have to do is ask. Michael owns his own shop in downtown Sinton, right off West Sinton street. To see more of his creations you can check out his page, Adrian Michael Events.

