NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As you may know by now, many city-county parks and beaches will be closed this weekend. There has been a lot of confusion over what you can and can't do. Here's the latest.

Today Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales clarified some of those issues saying while the beaches are closed to vehicular traffic, things like jogging may be allowed and they just don't want any people congregating together.

"What we know was happening at Bob Hall pier earlier this week is [that] we were getting no social distancing," Canales said. "We were getting cars parked next to one another, there was tons of evidence and that's what's gonna happen on an Easter weekend."

"I think the best thing in the world is to block the accesses. It really serves as a big deterrent, it should tell you hey don't go to the beach this weekend."

Judge Canales says all boat ramps will be open for boating this weekend and the beaches will be opened back up on Monday.

