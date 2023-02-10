What is the so called "tripledemic?" What health experts say about flu season and active virus concerns

Some doctors are worried that flu, COVID-19 and RSV may peak this fall at the same time causing an overflow in hospital emergency rooms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have heard the term "tripledemic," and while it's not a real word, it does refer to three very active viruses.

3NEWS spoke Driscoll Children's Hospital's Head of Infectious Diseases Department Dr. Jaime Fergie, who said as the weather changes, the chances of respiratory illnesses increase.

"With RSV- and we are seeing more cases right now that we have a lot of children coming in E-R, outpatient that are hospitalized, ICU care severe," said Dr. Fergie.

"With all of these potentially happening together we could see a significant increase in terms of people of all ages coming down sick with one or more viruses coming to the E-R, being hospitalized."

Corpus Christi pediatrician Dr. Jessica Acevedo-Gracia said RSV is a typical childhood illness and most children who get it, probably won't need hospitalization. She did say that she is seeing an increase of RSV cases in children.

"We used to see it October through March. COVID has shifted a little bit that the viral season where we're seeing it. Last summer we saw a lot of RSV. This summer we saw it trickling in. And we're starting to see more."

Fergie said experts have discovered that RSV is also making a surge in people over 60. While that could be dangerous, he said there has been a recent medical breakthrough in the form of an RSV vaccine for pregnant women and seniors.

"Every baby born now, every baby whose mother has not received the RSV vaccine, should get a special shot that is going to prevent him or her from getting RSV. This is so called long-acting monoclonal antibodies."

Both doctors said it's a good idea to get all three shots for you and your family. If residents have questions, they are encouraged to talk to their doctor right away to avoid getting sick down the road.

