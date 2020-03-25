CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What do you think it takes to be a hero or leader in the community?

That's what one national organization is asking children across the United States.

Hunt Military Communities (HMC) is honoring children that are part of military families during the month of April, which is designated as "Month of a Military Child," with the inaugural Hunt Little Heroes program. Children who are dependents of military service members and between the ages four and 15 are invited to submit a 300 word essay, a photo, or a drawing. Each applicant will receive a special hero cape, mask, and a letter of appreciation for sharing their hero story or drawing.

"In this climate that we're in right now, there's not a better time to teach children how they can help one another," said Lynette Hegeman, HMC National Marketing Director.

Winners will be immediately alerted if their work is selected.

The deadline to submit the work is April 20.

