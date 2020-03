CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Testing for the coronavirus is expected to start in the Coastal Bend sometime Thursday.

On Wednesday, 3News was taken on a tour of a private testing facility that is said to administer 50 tests, but you will have to meet specific requirements in order to test.

3News Anchor Rudy Trevino went Live from the Physician's Express facility where he spoke with Dr. Jay Stacy about those requirements.

