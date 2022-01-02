What residents can do to keep trash, debris out of the Padre Island ski canals

A private company hired to clean the canals weekly said they've noticed trash that has blown off of residential docks into the surrounding waters.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Neighbors living on Padre Island say gusty winds are blowing litter and debris into the canals by their homes.

Marvin Jones, President of the Padre Island Property Owners Association, said that a private company has been contracted to come out and clean the canals each week.

"They are also on an official on-call basis," Jones said. "If something critical blows in that cant wait until the end of the week, they go out and immediately scoop it out, put it in their barge and haul it to the dumpster."

Sunnie Ptsnak, who manages Artistic Construction, the company that was hired by PIPOA for canal maintenance, said they haven't seen an increase in litter. However, Ptsnak has seen debris blown off decks, as well as duck carcasses left behind by hunters near the ski basins.

According to Jones, patrol is not regulated in that area due to it being located so far out.

"And other trash that goes into intercoastal is not our responsibility," Jones said. "That belongs to the GLO of Texas."

Jones advises residents to do their part by keeping items off their deck that could fly away.

"When they go out boating, if we could have them be careful not to have things fall into water -- trash, beer cans, bottles of water, things like that," Jones said.

