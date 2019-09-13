SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Community leaders, politicians, and Exxon executives gathered to mark the start of construction on the multibillion-dollar plastics plant that will soon be going up between Portland and Gregory.

"It's actually been 40 since Exxon mobile chemical commenced building a grassroots or greenfield site in the United States. This is a big milestone for us, and you're a part of that milestone," said Karen McKee, President of ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Many of the surrounding communities are excited about what this project will mean for them.

The City Manager in Taft tells 3News that one time it took up to three years to sell a home. With the new petrochemical complex, it's taking about a month to sell a home.

Taft has also seen sales tax revenues going up as it's restaurants are packed because of construction workers.

"They are sitting on the wrong seats there are farmer seats and local seats. It's all fun, and we welcome all of them. The growth has been so good tremendously," mayor Pedro Lopez said.

The City of Gregory is excited about the plant and the prospect of even more companies moving to the area in the future.

"GCGV has been very very helpful for the city of Gregory. They have been cooperating in our events. They have been giving us advice. They have provided professional consultant's to help us out, so it's a win-win situation for the city of Gregory," mayor Celestino Zambrano said.

According to Corpus Christi mayor Joe McComb, several companies are now looking at putting in their billion-dollar projects in the area.

