What the holidays could mean for COVID-19 cases, health officials weigh in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving being less than two weeks away some might wonder what safety protocols might be practiced this holiday season.

Dr. Chris Bird, former head of the Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force, said he hopes cases do not increase like they did last year.

"So that's at least good news that we've been dealing with the same variant now," Bird said. "Hopefully that means that the increase that we'll see going into the winter season won't be as big as it was last year."

According to City-County health leaders such as Dr. Kim Onufrak around 700 children ages five to eleven have gotten the shot since last Wednesday. Onufrak said that the Coastal Bend is around 64-percent for total vaccinations, and that by adding the newest group will help the community reach herd immunity.

"We saw with the Delta variant a lot of the kids were getting infected and sometimes they can bring it home and get other family members infected as well. So we're hoping that with the pediatric rollout we'll get closer to 70 percent," Onufrak said.

Coastal Bend residents are still encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 procedures.

