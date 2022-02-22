What to expect at Corpus Christi's Buc Days 2022

More than a tradition, Buc Days is a point of pride for our part of the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parades, carnivals, music and rodeos: all signs of spring in Corpus Christi, courtesy of Buc Days.

Since 1938, this annual event has provided family fun and culturally diverse celebrations; and on Tuesday, after two years marked by the spectre of the pandemic, final plans were announced. for Buc Days 2022.

More than a tradition, Buc Days is a point of pride for our part of the Coastal Bend. Johnny Philipello, President & CEO of the Buccaneer Commission, said he is eager to see what the festival has to offer now that it is back in-person.

“Very excited. It's the first year to go back to full force, to bring everything together and to put our best foot forward." Philipello said. "We're ready to go."

It all starts on Cinco de Mayo, Thursday, May 5, with the traditional “dunking of the Mayor.” Then comes the opening of the big carnival set up outside of the American Bank Center, promising new games and new rides.

That will be followed by two nights of professional bull riding inside the arena.

Those who would prefer to do their thrill-seeking through some serious shopping will be excited to hear about Treasure Island, an entire exhibit hall filled with vendors. It’s something that had to be set aside the last two years because of COVID safety concerns.

The popular Illuminated Night Parade will take place on Saturday, May 7.

This year’s parade will light up the night with a route that goes up Chaparral, down Leopard and across Staples, full of floats and marching bands featuring groups from both near and far.

Other events include lots of live, local music, a Texas-sized BBQ contest, and a Robotics Rodeo, allowing STEM students to “flex their tech” by putting their engineering skills on display.

And speaking of rodeos, tickets go on sale Tuesday for Rodeo Corpus Christi, happening May 11-14. It’s a chance to see world class athletes bringing their best to Corpus Christi.

Of course, the Rodeo Concert Series is sure to put more fans in the stands, with artists Flo Rida, Bobby Pullido, Clay Walker and the Randy Rogers Band all scheduled to appear.

Before things wind down, the popular Children’s Parade happens on May 14, highlighting schools and students from across the area. And it’s those students who are at the heart of what Buc Days represents.

“Obviously, everything we do is focused on how we generate more revenue for scholarships. To date, $1.4 million in scholarships has been awarded," Philipello said.

