What to expect if you get the COVID-19 vaccine

With vaccines now being administered around the country it might take a while to get yours. If you choose to get vaccinated, there are a few things you should know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

It's also important to know the vaccine requires two doses. You'll get your second shot a few weeks after your first. The CDC says two doses provides the best protection so don't skip that second shot.

You should expect to receive a vaccination card after your first dose. Keep it at home -in a safe place with your records.

Like the flu vaccine, some people might experience some side effects.

Those include: fatigue, headache, fever and chills.

The CDC says those should go away in a few days. There is also a small chance some of you may experience an allergic reaction which could mean difficulty breathing, swelling, or a bad rash.

